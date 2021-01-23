Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Two of the many students demonstrating virtues this week:

Dylan Clark is a second-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of self-discipline and peacefulness when he calmly chose another free time activity after not getting the one he had wanted. Dylan’s favorite work in the classroom is the one hundred board, and he loves the playgrounds at Bluffview, especially the one for the younger kids. Dylan’s favorite activity when he is not in school is playing outside. Dylan is the son of Joe and Melinda Clark.

Nathaniel Kammerer is a fourth-grade student of Ms. Amy’s E2C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of responsibility and creativity when he worked really hard on his journal and created a beautiful and heartfelt entry. Nathaniel’s favorite work in the classroom is to do research, especially on animals, and he loves Bluffview because each classroom has multiple grade levels. Nathaniel’s favorite activity outside of school is to hang out with his best friend and make songs. Nathaniel is the son of Jason and Brooke Kammerer and Crystal Petersen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0