Swin Schul is a second-grade student of Ms. Mariah’s E1C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of responsibility when she helped clean up books in the library. Swin’s favorite work in the classroom is the checkerboard and she loves Bluffview because she gets to work most of the day. Swin’s favorite activity outside of school is to play with her family, especially Monopoly. Swin is the daughter of Jim and Christa Schul.
Wesley Lumsden is a third-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of respect when he cleaned up right away and sat quietly. Wesley’s favorite work in the classroom is check writing (math work) and he loves Bluffview because he doesn't have to sit at a desk. When Wesley is not at school, he likes to play Minecraft. Wesley is the son of Patrick Lumsden and Sarah Lumsden.
