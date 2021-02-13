Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Two of the many students demonstrating virtues this week:
Quinn Wangberg is a fifth-grade student of Ms. Speltz’s E2B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of consideration when he saw Ms. Van with her hands full and opened the door for her. Quinn’s favorite subject in the classroom is math, and he loves Bluffview because of how nice the teachers are and because he likes the various works he can do in class. Quinn’s favorite activity when he is not in school is reading; his favorite series is Harry Potter. Quinn is the son of Aaron and Robyn Wangberg.
Jack Loos is a fourth-grade student of Ms. Speltz’s E2B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of enthusiasm and assertiveness when he volunteered to help Ms. Van learn how to finger knit. Jack’s favorite subject in the classroom is math, and he loves Bluffview because of his teachers. Jack’s favorite activities outside of school are hunting and playing sports, especially football. Jack is the son of Andy and Amy Loos.