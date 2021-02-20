Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Two of the many students demonstrating virtues this week:

Ava Van Fossen is a third-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she helped Ms. Meyer pick up spilled bins and made a thank you card. Ava’s favorite work in the classroom is multiplication sheets, and she loves Bluffview because of the teachers. Ava’s favorite activities when she is not in school are running around the lake and reading. Ava is the daughter of Jeff and Marcy Van Fossen.

Cora Wangberg is a third-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she helped Ms. Meyer pick up spilled bins and made a thank you card. Cora’s favorite work in the classroom is creative maps, and she loves Bluffview because of the works she gets to do. Cora's favorite activities outside of school are reading and listening to music. Cora is the daughter of Aaron and Robyn Wangberg.

