Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Lilly Bublitz is a sixth-grade student of Ms. Speltz’s E2B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she helped Ms. Amber with a project. Lilly’s favorite subject is math and she loves that there are no desks at Bluffview. Lilly’s favorite activities when she is not in school is doing art, talking to friends, and playing games with friends. Lilly is the daughter of John Bublitz and Carly Johnson.