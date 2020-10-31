 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bluffview Explorers of the Week
0 comments
Explorers of the Week

Bluffview Explorers of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lilly Bublitz is a sixth-grade student of Ms. Speltz’s E2B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she helped Ms. Amber with a project. Lilly’s favorite subject is math and she loves that there are no desks at Bluffview. Lilly’s favorite activities when she is not in school is doing art, talking to friends, and playing games with friends. Lilly is the daughter of John Bublitz and Carly Johnson.

Emma Neefe is a sixth-grade student of Ms. Amy’s E2C classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of responsibility when she patiently waited for further instruction in PE. Emma’s favorite subject in the classroom is math, and she loves that classrooms at Bluffview have students from multiple grades in them. Emma’s favorite activity outside of school is watching tv shows with her mom. Emma is the daughter of Alan and Dawn Neefe.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News