Jake Pellowski is a sixth-grade student of Ms.Schmit’s E2B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when he tried to help Ms. Amber fix the computer in the library. Jake’s favorite subject in the classroom is science, especially studying the elements, and he loves Bluffview because Bluffview teaches kindness as well as education, and it allows for friendship with the teacher, making it easier to learn. Jake’s favorite activities outside of school are chess, fencing and programming. Jake is the son of Joseph and Jenna Pellowski.
Kayleen Stoos is a second-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she volunteered to help sweep the lunchroom for Mr. Andy. Kayleen’s favorite subject in the classroom is math, especially the chains, and she loves Bluffview because she gets to play outside on the field. When Kayleen is not at school, she likes to play games, especially Slapzi. Kayleen is the daughter of Josh and Tammi Stoos.
