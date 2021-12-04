Bluffview Explorers of the Week

Two of the many students demonstrating virtues this week:

Juliet Bublitz is a first grade student of Ms. Kiersten’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of self-discipline when she worked super hard and got 3 works done and signed off. Juliet’s favorite work in the classroom is the one hundred board, and she loves Bluffview because of the excellent lunches, especially orange chicken. Juliet’s favorite activity outside of school is going to the farm and having a sleepover with her dad. Juliet is the daughter of Carly Johnson and John Bublitz.

Aundra Aarre is a seventh grade student of the Erdkinder classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of responsibility when she demonstrated to the entire class how to behave, follow instructions, and show sportsmanship. Aundra’s favorite subject in the classroom is science, and she loves Bluffview because she gets work time so she doesn’t have to take all of her work home. Aundra’s favorite activities when she is not in school are doing crafts and playing softball & tennis. Aundra is the daughter of Anna and Darrek Aarre.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0