Kiyen McCullough is a kindergarten student of Ms. Anna’s CH3 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when he helped another student clean up the work she spilled. Kiyen’s favorite work in the classroom is the Addition Stamp Game and he loves Bluffview because of all the things his teacher teaches him. Kiyen’s favorite activity when he is not in school is playing football.
You have free articles remaining.
Josiahna Horner is a third-grade student of Ms. Brianna’s E1A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of self-discipline when she completed twice as many sentences as she needed to during work time. Josiahna’s favorite works in the classroom are biology works, and she loves Bluffview because the teachers teach her a lot of works. Josiahna’s favorite activities outside of school are playing video games and playing with her dog Biscuit. Josiahna is the daughter of Steve and Sueli Horner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.