Bluffview Explorers celebrated in March

Many students demonstrated virtues last month. Among them:

Rylee Douglas is a fifth-grade student of Ms. Speltz’s E2B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of excellence and responsibility when he received a positive review from a substitute, and because he is always reliable and responsible. Rylee’s favorite subjects in the classroom are math and language, and he loves Bluffview because he gets to see his friends, he meets new people and he learns a lot. Rylee’s favorite activities when he is not in school are playing outside and gaming. Rylee is the son of Dan Douglas and Karen McCormick.

J J Mullen is a first-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of kindness and friendship when he joined a friend who was upset and sat talking and comforting him. J J’s favorite subject is math, with the thousand-chain being a favorite work, and he loves Bluffview because of gym class. J J’s favorite activity outside of school is to play with his aunt at his grandpa’s house. J J is the son of Joseph and Molly Mullen.