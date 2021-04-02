Bluffview Explorers celebrated in March

Many students demonstrated virtues last month. Among them:
Rylee Douglas is a fifth-grade student of Ms. Speltz’s E2B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of excellence and responsibility when he received a positive review from a substitute, and because he is always reliable and responsible. Rylee’s favorite subjects in the classroom are math and language, and he loves Bluffview because he gets to see his friends, he meets new people and he learns a lot. Rylee’s favorite activities when he is not in school are playing outside and gaming. Rylee is the son of Dan Douglas and Karen McCormick.
J J Mullen is a first-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of kindness and friendship when he joined a friend who was upset and sat talking and comforting him. J J’s favorite subject is math, with the thousand-chain being a favorite work, and he loves Bluffview because of gym class. J J’s favorite activity outside of school is to play with his aunt at his grandpa’s house. J J is the son of Joseph and Molly Mullen.
Zooey Teichroew is a second-grade student of Ms. Amy’s E1A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of perseverance and confidence when she kept a positive attitude and kept trying during a difficult activity. Zooey’s favorite classes are Art and PE, and she loves Bluffview because she gets to learn new things. Zooey’s favorite activity when she is not in school is playing Minecraft. Zooey is the daughter of Jacob and Heather Teichroew.
Grayson Corcoran is a Kindergarten student of Ms. Anna’s CH3 classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtues of confidence and joyfulness when he was happy and ready to do his work and help his friends. Grayson’s favorite work in the classroom is chains, and he loves Bluffview because he gets to ride the bus. Grayson’s favorite activities outside of school are riding his bike and jumping on the trampoline. Grayson is the son of Andy and Tanya Corcoran.
Callen Kinneberg is a first-grade student of Ms. Amy’s E1A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when he helped clean salsa after another student dropped their container during lunch. Callen’s favorite work in the classroom is the stamp game, and he loves Bluffview because he gets to see his friends. Callen’s favorite activities when he is not in school are watching tv and having playdates. Callen is the son of Craig and Katie Kinneberg.
Alaina Bell is an eighth-grade student of the Erdkinder classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she willingly helped bring out archery equipment for PE. Alaina’s favorite class is art, and she loves Bluffview because everyone at Bluffview feels like family. Alaina’s favorite activities outside of school are reading and drawing. Alaina is the daughter of Peter and Kimberly Bell.