Bluffview Explorers celebrated in April

Millie Omdal is a fourth-grade student of Ms. Musehl’s E2A classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of cleanliness when she went the extra “mile” for clean-up in art class. Millie’s favorite subject in the classroom is science, and she loves Bluffview because of the teachers and staff members. Millie’s favorite activity when she is not in school is to go boating and do stuff on the river. Millie is the daughter of Paul and Christy Omdal.

Embyr Fabian is a second-grade student of Ms. Molly’s E1B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of kindness when she helped a classmate during library time. Embyr’s favorite works in the classroom are subtraction works, and she loves Bluffview because she sees her brother every time she walks by his locker. Embyr’s favorite activity when she is not in school is playing in her backyard, even when it’s cold. Embyr is the daughter of Ashley Afman and Adam Fabian.

Halia Poehler is a fourth-grade student of Ms. Speltz’s E2B classroom who was recognized this week for displaying the virtue of helpfulness when she volunteered and took on extra clean-up duties in art class. Halia’s favorite subject in the classroom is reading, and she loves Bluffview because she can build her own works and the teachers are nice. Halia’s favorite activities when she is not in school are rollerblading with her mom and wrestling with her brother. Halia is the daughter of Daniel and Jocylyn Poehler.

