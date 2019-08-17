WINONA — Winona Area Public Schools is excited to begin the 2019-20 school year.
The first day of school is Tuesday, Sept. 3, for elementary students (kindergarten through fourth grade), fifth-graders and WEB Leaders in the middle school and ninth-graders and LINK Leaders in the high school.
The first day for grades 6-8 and 10-12 is Wednesday, Sept. 4.
In order to make the transition from summer to fall as easy as possible for our Winhawk family, the district has created a special page on its website that includes information on school supply lists, orientation events and the registration process. Go to winonaschools.org/backtoschool for everything you need to get ready for the first day. There is even a form to fill out to ask a staff member if your particular question isn’t answered.
Parents are asked to update their student’s registration on a yearly basis. If you are having trouble registering through our online system, you are welcome to attend a WAPS school to use their computer kiosk or call 507-494-0820 to complete registration over the phone.
Elementary Winhawk Welcome
The most noticeable change in the back-to-school season around WAPS is the Elementary Winhawk Welcome for elementary students in grades K-4 on Thursday, Aug. 29.
The orientation event for Goodview, Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools still includes an opportunity for parents and students to drop off school supplies, meet their assigned classroom teacher and tour the schools.
However, this year, families are asked to come at different times throughout the day to allow for more individual attention. Aside from a session with the classroom teacher, families can attend one of three sessions with the building principal.
Families are asked to attend the classroom session based on the child’s last name, but those with scheduling conflicts are welcome to attend another classroom session.
They can attend the session with the principal that is most convenient. If you have more than one classroom session to attend due to having more than one child, choose the additional session time that works best for you.
The Elementary Winhawk Welcome schedule for Thursday, Aug. 29:
Noon to 12:30 p.m.: Classroom session with the assigned teacher for families of students with last names A-F.
12:45-1:15 p.m.: Meet the principal in the gym.
1:30-2 p.m.: Classroom session with the assigned teacher for families of students with last names G-L.
2:15-2:45 p.m.: Meet the principal in the gym.
5-5:30 p.m.: Classroom session with the assigned teacher for families of students with last names M-R.
5:45-6:15 p.m.: Meet the principal in the gym.
6:30-7 p.m.: Classroom session with the assigned teacher for families of students with last names S-Z.
Winona Middle School
Orientation sessions are set for Monday, Aug. 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27. Parents and students are invited to attend the grade-level session that is most convenient for them. Orientation will take place in the middle school auditorium.
Fifth-grade orientation is at 4:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.
Sixth-grade orientation is at 5:15 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.
Seventh-grade orientation is at 4:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Eighth-grade orientation is at 5:15 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Please arrive 15 minutes early to pick up the student’s schedule in the commons area before heading to the auditorium.
New to Winona Middle School? An additional orientation/information session will be offered for new students in grades 6-8 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Winona Senior High School
WSHS will hold information meetings for students and their families on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and Thursday, Aug. 22, in the high school auditorium.
The meeting for ninth graders will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. Details on the new ninth-grade transition program will be explained.
The meeting for 10th graders is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, while the meeting for grades 11-12 is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Students can have their pictures taken from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, or noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. After students get their picture taken, they can pick up their schedule.
Visit winonaschools.org/backtoschool for more information.
