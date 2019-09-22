When students start to struggle academically, Winona Area Public School’s Advancement Via Individual Determination program is present to help lead them to learning new skills and being more prepared for their academic futures.
Shannon Helgeson, instructional coach and Winona Senior High School AVID building coordinator, said: “AVID’s mission is to identify the tools that each student needs in their student toolbox so they can be successful in school, and also be prepared to be competitive in a four-year university.”
Students in AVID learn better skills like organization, note taking, leadership, critical thinking, concentration and more, through different activities and lessons. Activities include empowering students to feel passionate about their education, including college visits and collaborative work.
Students involved aren’t required to plan on continuing their education after high school, but the program is in place to help them be able to if they wish to.
Helgeson said, “My favorite memory with AVID students was last spring when we took a college visit to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
“The excitement on the students’ faces as they toured the facilities, sampled the cafeteria cuisine and walked amongst the college students reminded me that all the preparation, all the hard work, all the hills the students had to climb to get to this point were worth it. (They) are going places, and their futures truly are limitless,” she said.
The district’s program is one of more than 6,000 AVID programs in the country.
WAPS started to consider and research the project in 2015. It was introduced into the middle school level during the 2016-17 school year and into the high school level during the 2017-18 school year.
Next year, the program will be available in all high school level grades.
In the middle school, the program is available for seventh and eighth graders. The district hopes to expand in some form in more middle school levels also in the future.
There are 44 middle school 44 students involved and at the high school there are 59 students involved.
Helgeson said AVID students are usually seen as students with high capability, but aren’t performing as well as they could.
To get into AVID, students complete an application, must get a teacher recommendation and parents permission and are interviewed.
Helgeson said strong candidates for the program have a few common characteristics: they are “capable of succeeding in rigorous coursework when given the right tools and supports,” “in need need of strengthening their student skills,” “may come from a group that is statistically under-represented in 4-year colleges” and are “often, not always, going to be a first generation college student.”
She noted that if students qualify and apply for the AVID College Prep Program, they enroll in the AVID Elective course, a daily class that counts toward needed electives for graduation.
Mark Anderson, AVID district director, said he has the goal of having the district’s AVID program become a demonstration program. He hopes other schools will want to come see how WAPS does its program and look at it as an example.
Helgeson said, “While the AVID Elective class focuses on the needs of a specific population of students, the strategies encouraged by AVID are best practices that are effective for all students. Our goal is to have research-supported best practices represented in every classroom, and our professional development opportunities are increasingly led by our AVID trained staff at the middle school and high school.”
Junior Ashley Roetter, who has been an AVID member since her freshman year, said during a school board meeting Thursday, “The AVID program has helped me in many aspects of my academic and non academic life.”
Roetter said she had joined the program because she wanted to continue her education after high school, but needed a bit of help to do so.
She said she has learned in AVID better note taking, communication skills, team building, leadership skills and organization skills. She said the lessons learned in the program has enabled her to raise her grades.
About the program’s administration, she said, “They make us feel comfortable and help us feel successful in our progress.”
Junior Aurora Magnuson, another student who has been in AVID since her freshman year, said that she didn’t really want to join the program originally, but was chosen.
She said the group in AVID has become one “big, happy family.”
Magnuson said that she has felt like she is on the same level as the students and teachers involved in the program, with everyone learning from each other.
“It (has been) so much fun to learn,” she said.
Helgeson shared stories of changes she had witnessed in students, “I think of one student in particular who was a bit timid, hesitant to advocate for herself, and pretty disorganized, who has now become a focused, driven student with big post-high school goals.
“And another student whose challenges to concentrate in class and stay on task were keeping him from achieving grades that reflected his high ability to learn at high levels, who now is a model student and leader in both AVID and other parts of his life,” she said.
“All teachers know the power of the moment when you see the ‘lightbulb’ come on for a student, and working with AVID students allow us to see those lightbulb moments literally change lives,” she said.
