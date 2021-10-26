Applications now being accepted for WAPS Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

Applications are now being accepted for the Winona Area Public Schools Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee.

The committee, newly formed as a school board committee, is looking for a diverse group of community members, parents/guardians and current WAPS students and employees who have an interest in diversity, equity and inclusion in public education.

Applications can be submitted in several ways:

• An electronic version of the application is available at the DEI Committee website here: https://bit.ly/waps_DEI

• A paper version of the application is available at the WAPS District Office, 903 Gilmore Ave. If you would like a paper version mailed to you, please call 507-494-0902 and leave a message with your name and address.

• Those unable to fill out either an electronic or paper version of the application can call 507-494-0902 and a WAPS staff member will ask the application questions over the phone.

The applications are available in both English and Spanish. A Hmong interpreter is available as well; please call 507-494-1231 and leave a message.

The application deadline is Nov. 16.

