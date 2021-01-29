Application window for WAPS Ríos Spanish Immersion Program opens Feb. 1

The Ríos Spanish Immersion Program at Winona Area Public Schools will begin accepting applications on Monday.
The goal of the Ríos Spanish Immersion Program is to provide educational experiences, beginning in kindergarten, that support academic and linguistic development in two languages — Spanish and English.
Ninety percent of the daily instruction is done in Spanish in Grades K-2, offering students a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience.
Jefferson Elementary, 1268 W. 5th St., Winona, which houses Grades K-4 of the Ríos Spanish Immersion Program, will host a conference-style open house for families who wish to know more about the program during the application window.
Interested families should call Jefferson Elementary (507-494-2000) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to sign up for a 15-minute conference slot during these time windows:
Monday, Feb. 1: 2:30-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2: 2:30-5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3: 3:30-6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 4: 2:30-5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5: 2:30-3 p.m.
The open house is designed for families of incoming kindergartners, but other grade levels have openings as well. It will be an opportunity to learn about Spanish immersion, the benefits of bilingualism, biliteracy, biculturalism and what the Ríos program offers to the Winona community.
Families are encouraged to bring their future kindergartner to meet the teachers and explore their future classroom. Please wear a mask and do not come if you are feeling ill. If you are not comfortable coming to the school building, a virtual conference can be scheduled instead.
SLIPA, the parent organization of the Ríos Spanish Immersion Program, also will host a Parent Q and A session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. For more information, be sure to like the Winona SLIPA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SlipaWinona.
There is no cost for your child to attend the Ríos Spanish Immersion Program, and students outside the Jefferson Elementary attendance boundary qualify for busing. Next year will be the program’s eighth in Winona Area Public Schools. It is the only immersion program in Winona County.
The Ríos application window will close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. More information about how to apply will be available at the open house and posted at winonaschools.org/rios.