Application window for WAPS Ríos Spanish Immersion Program opens Feb. 1

Families are encouraged to bring their future kindergartner to meet the teachers and explore their future classroom. Please wear a mask and do not come if you are feeling ill. If you are not comfortable coming to the school building, a virtual conference can be scheduled instead.

SLIPA, the parent organization of the Ríos Spanish Immersion Program, also will host a Parent Q and A session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. For more information, be sure to like the Winona SLIPA Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SlipaWinona.

There is no cost for your child to attend the Ríos Spanish Immersion Program, and students outside the Jefferson Elementary attendance boundary qualify for busing. Next year will be the program’s eighth in Winona Area Public Schools. It is the only immersion program in Winona County.