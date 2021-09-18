Application period opens to serve on WAPS Community Task Force

The Winona Area Public Schools board is asking members of its community interested in helping the district build a vision for the future to raise their hand.

Applications are now being accepted for the WAPS Community Task force, a group that will be charged with reviewing and analyzing data related to the district’s operations and its capacity for 21st-century learning.

The task force will consist of no more than 30 members. It is scheduled to meet eight times — mostly on Wednesday nights — from October through February.

Applications will be accepted through a Google Form posted at winonaschools.org and available at bit.ly/waps_taskforce. There is also a paper copy available at the WAPS District Office at 903 Gilmore Ave., Winona, MN.