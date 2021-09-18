Application period opens to serve on WAPS Community Task Force

The Winona Area Public Schools board is asking members of its community interested in helping the district build a vision for the future to raise their hand.
Applications are now being accepted for the WAPS Community Task force, a group that will be charged with reviewing and analyzing data related to the district’s operations and its capacity for 21st-century learning.
The task force will consist of no more than 30 members. It is scheduled to meet eight times — mostly on Wednesday nights — from October through February.
Applications will be accepted through a Google Form posted at winonaschools.org and available at bit.ly/waps_taskforce. There is also a paper copy available at the WAPS District Office at 903 Gilmore Ave., Winona, MN.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
The task force will be organized by Superintendent Dr. Annette K. Freiheit and facilitated by Wold Architects and Engineers, previously approved by the school board to direct this process.
The questions that the WAPS Community Task Force will answer, as determined by the school board, are:
- Based on historical enrollment data, the April 1, 2021, Capacity Report, 2021 Capacity Analysis and May 20, 2021, Facility Analysis Report, and May 11, 2021, District Wide Facility Analysis, what priorities should be considered to address identified needs in the reports?
- What renovating and/or remodeling of existing space would support the creation of 21st-century learning environments from preschool to post-high school and community education programming?
- What financial resources does WAPS have access to in order to accomplish addressing district organization and 21st Century programming needs while remaining financially sustainable and sound?
- What are the optimal uses of WAPS organization, anticipated future needs and what topics will require further study?
The task force will then submit a report to the school board for consideration. The report will include an examination of deferred maintenance, capital projects and the possibilities around renovated school buildings.
The task force meetings will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Winona Senior High School Learning Commons on the following dates:
- Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
- Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
- Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
- Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
- Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
- Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
- Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022
- Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
Each meeting will be open to the public, recorded and posted on winonashools.org for viewing.