All Winona Area Public Schools students to start learning Sept. 8

While the plan for Winona Area Public Schools high school and middle school students and staff is usually to only have fifth and ninth graders participate in the first day of school each year, this year all students will be learning the day after Labor Day.

The school board decided Thursday that it was best that all students would attend school Sept. 8, even though it removes the chance for incoming students in the new buildings to have individual time in the facilities.

The change was due to the hybrid learning method chosen, because it allows students in the A group to have time in the buildings during the first week.

Students in the B group will spend their first day learning virtually.

Otherwise, only the B group students would be in the buildings any time during the first week.

According to posts on the Winona Area Public Schools Facebook page, the district plans to have determined which groups students will be in by the middle of next week.

For more information about the hybrid method of learning chosen and the upcoming school year as a whole, visit winonaschools.org.

