All Winona Area Public Schools students to learn in a hybrid format starting Sept. 28; athletics to return

All Winona Area Public Schools students will start to learn in a hybrid format beginning Monday, Sept. 28.

The district’s athletics will start on Tuesday from students in grades 7 through 12.

Athletics for students in grades 5 and 6 and activities for students in grades 5 through 8 will begin on Oct. 5.

Since the start of the school year on Sept. 8, students in sixth grade or lower grades were learning in a hybrid format, while older students were learning completely from a distance.

Athletic events were not allowed in this format.

WAPS superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a statement Monday that the decision was made with the help of the district’s Regional Support Team and other local health officials, who have helped support the district since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district notes that new daily case increases in the past two weeks have decreased on average greatly in the county, compared to what the daily numbers were in late August and early September.