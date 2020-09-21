All Winona Area Public Schools students to learn in a hybrid format starting Sept. 28; athletics to return

All Winona Area Public Schools students will start to learn in a hybrid format beginning Monday, Sept. 28.
The district’s athletics will start on Tuesday from students in grades 7 through 12.
Athletics for students in grades 5 and 6 and activities for students in grades 5 through 8 will begin on Oct. 5.
Since the start of the school year on Sept. 8, students in sixth grade or lower grades were learning in a hybrid format, while older students were learning completely from a distance.
Athletic events were not allowed in this format.
WAPS superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a statement Monday that the decision was made with the help of the district’s Regional Support Team and other local health officials, who have helped support the district since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district notes that new daily case increases in the past two weeks have decreased on average greatly in the county, compared to what the daily numbers were in late August and early September.
“Our top priorities are the health and safety of our students. We strongly believe that we have the right COVID-19 protocols in place, staff members in all of our buildings who will enforce them with compassion and students who are willing and able to follow them,” Freiheit said in the statement to the community.
“We also believe that when considering the health and safety of our students, we must consider their mental health as well. We have heard from many students and families who are concerned that the lack of interaction with their peers is detrimental to their mental health, and allowing them to come back to school and to resume athletics — in a safe, controlled environment — is meeting the needs of our students, our families and our community,” she said.
All families will be separated into two groups, with Group A students going to the buildings on Monday and Tuesday and Group B students going to the buildings on Thursday and Friday.
When students are not in the buildings during the week, they will be learning online.
An instructional planning day is scheduled for Wednesday focusing on grades 7 through 12, but students are expected still to log onto the online platform to do assignments and read messages. Teachers will be unavailable.
Families continue to have the option to choose for their student to only learn from a distance.
