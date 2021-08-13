All three Winona higher education institutes to require masks at the start of the fall semester

As the school year begins, it’s time for students and their families to prepare and focus on the changes that are being done for the 2020-21 year in response to COVID-19.
All three colleges in Winona have set up their own rules for what precautions people on their campuses will need to take as they return to school.
Winona State University
At the start of the semester, for likely at least several weeks, everyone will be required to wear masks when inside public areas no matter their vaccination status.
No one who is experiencing symptoms of the disease or who may have been exposed should be on the campus.
Social distancing of at least six feet should be followed, the university recommended.
Good hand hygiene is highly supported on the campus, along with the need to clean surfaces often.
Protocols may change in the future as the semester continues on based on how COVID-19 spread takes place in the community.
Winona State University is not requiring students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but the university is strongly recommending everyone to do so.
For more information about WSU’s response to COVID-19, visit winona.edu.
Minnesota State College Southeast
Minnesota State College Southeast has similar protocols in place as WSU, including the requirement for masks to be worn on campus.
The college noted this decision is in place because both Winona County and Goodhue County — where the college’s two campuses are located — are seeing a case increase that has led to them having substantial or high transmission levels.
Similar to WSU, vaccines against COVID-19 are not required at this time.
For more information about MSC Southeast’s response to COVID-19, visit southeastmn.edu.
Saint Mary’s University
Saint Mary’s University, unlike Winona’s two other higher education institutes at this time, will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines once they are officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Until this approval happens, the university strongly recommends everyone in its community receive the vaccine.
The decision may change in the future, SMU staff did say in a press release this month.
As for the start of the fall semester, masks will be required to be worn when in campus buildings, whether individuals are vaccinated or not.
Physical distancing and good hand hygiene are highly recommended for all members of the SMU community.
Everyone who spends time on the campus should self-screen for symptoms every day and if they show symptoms of COVID-19, they should not enter school buildings.
For more information about SMU’s response to COVID-19, visit smumn.edu.