All three Winona higher education institutes to require masks at the start of the fall semester

As the school year begins, it’s time for students and their families to prepare and focus on the changes that are being done for the 2020-21 year in response to COVID-19.

All three colleges in Winona have set up their own rules for what precautions people on their campuses will need to take as they return to school.

Winona State University

At the start of the semester, for likely at least several weeks, everyone will be required to wear masks when inside public areas no matter their vaccination status.

No one who is experiencing symptoms of the disease or who may have been exposed should be on the campus.

Social distancing of at least six feet should be followed, the university recommended.

Good hand hygiene is highly supported on the campus, along with the need to clean surfaces often.

Protocols may change in the future as the semester continues on based on how COVID-19 spread takes place in the community.

Winona State University is not requiring students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but the university is strongly recommending everyone to do so.