All K-12 WAPS students return to the classroom full time

For the first time since March 2020, all Winona Area Public School students in kindergarten through 12th grade have returned to completely in-person learning.
Winona Senior High School and Winona Middle School students made the transition from completely distant and hybrid, respectively, to completely in-person Thursday.
It was the first time in over a year that the high school had the opportunity to be in the in-person model for classes.
The only exceptions are those that attend the Winona Area Learning Center -- as a hybrid model will continue there -- and students who have chosen to stay in a completely online model.
As for early childhood programming, it is currently in a mix of in-person and hybrid formatting.
Most staff, the district shared, have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a letter in early March about the most recent transition, "It was a little more than a year ago when we sent our first message to families regarding COVID-19. We have sent dozens of messages since then. Some were heartbreaking. Others were hopeful. Throughout it all, we are incredibly grateful for your kindness, your cooperation and your compassion. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. We are almost there. This announcement is another step in the right direction. But we still need to make sure we are on this journey together."
In the past week, from April 1 to 8, only one new COVID-19 case was confirmed among employees and students.
The district's total increased to 61 since Sept. 8 with 297 having been quarantined at any point since then.
The week's new case was a decrease from the previous week when there was three new cases -- all of which were in different buildings, according to Freiheit during the most recent school board meeting.
As for higher education institutes in the community, only three new positive cases were confirmed among Winona State University students in the week leading up to April 4.
There have been 85 cases on the campus among students since Jan. 4.
During the week leading up to April 4, three students were quarantining, nine students were in isolation, and four students were facing an active case of COVID-19.
As for Saint Mary's University, since April 1, three new cases have been confirmed amongst the university's students.
Since the start of SMU's spring semester, 27 cases have been confirmed amongst its students.
During the week of April 5, the transmission level was at medium.
At Minnesota State College Southeast, during the week leading up to April 7, there were two COVID-19 cases among students and employees -- one that was on the Winona Campus and one that was working or learning online or off campus.
During the spring semester, MSC SE has had 14 positive cases, including seven on the Winona Campus and seven that are individuals working or learning online or off campus.
For more information about each educational entity's COVID-19 situation, visit their websites.