All K-12 WAPS students return to the classroom full time

WAPS Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in a letter in early March about the most recent transition, "It was a little more than a year ago when we sent our first message to families regarding COVID-19. We have sent dozens of messages since then. Some were heartbreaking. Others were hopeful. Throughout it all, we are incredibly grateful for your kindness, your cooperation and your compassion. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. We are almost there. This announcement is another step in the right direction. But we still need to make sure we are on this journey together."