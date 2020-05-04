Above and Beyond: St. Charles High School's Allison Hansen doesn't let her past define her

Allison Hansen didn’t have the best upbringing.
While her most basic needs were met, she endured an emotionally unstable and volatile environment that even to this day she doesn’t like to divulge in great detail.
“I don’t try to use my background as a major part of my life,” Allison, 18, said. “I try to focus on the present and how I can make that better.”
The moment Allison decided she didn’t want her past to define her was after overhearing adults and relatives in her life express pity for her circumstances.
“I didn’t want that part of my life to be why people remembered me,” Allison said. “I want people to remember me for my smile, my personality or how I’ve helped them. I didn’t want my past to define me, I wanted it to refine me.”
From the looks of it, Allison has succeeded in shedding that initial perception people latched onto when they thought of her.
As her life has moved on, she has moved to help others and come to be seen as a dependable leader whose smile indicates a warming presence. Because of that, she has been selected as the winner of the Above and Beyond award for St. Charles High School.
Instead of focusing on the elements of her life that she would rather forget, Allison dedicates herself to helping others in and around the school.
One way she does that is by being involved with the school’s Peer Helper Program.
“If someone has an issue, or is having an emotional time in their life, they’re able to come up to you and talk you,” Allison said, describing the program. “It’s there for students who don’t want to go to adults, but they need to talk to somebody and so they go to because they can trust you.”
It’s through programs like Peer Helper that make Allison feel good.
“It’s a great feeling knowing that my peers and classmates can see me as a trustworthy person and they know they can talk to me,” Allison said. “I just like being able to help people.”
St. Charles counselor Lindsay Olson described Allison as a leader at the school who doesn’t let her upbringing have a bearing on how others see her.
“Allison is a sparkling ray of sunshine in the building, with a positive attitude and ready smile,” Olson said. “She is mature beyond her years and doesn’t seem to show how much she has going on internally on the outside.”
On receiving such a commendation from the school, as well as the comments from Olson, Allison expressed gratitude that others view her for what she has done for others as opposed taking a pity on her for a past that she had no control over.
“I’ve spent so much of my life dwelling on the past,” Allison said. “I don’t want to do that anymore, and so it’s great for people to notice the smiles and the positivity. I just like spreading that type of energy.”
After her graduation from St. Charles, Allison will be attending the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus and intends to pursue a degree in political science, a topic she has had an interest in since she was in second grade.
While she doesn’t have any definite plans for a future career, she isn’t ruling out a potential candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives of U.S. Senate.
As for what she wants people to know about her, Allison wants people to know that she is approachable.
“I love talking to people and hearing their story,” she said. “I love making people smile.”
