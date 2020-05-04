Above and Beyond: St. Charles High School's Allison Hansen doesn't let her past define her

One way she does that is by being involved with the school’s Peer Helper Program.

“If someone has an issue, or is having an emotional time in their life, they’re able to come up to you and talk you,” Allison said, describing the program. “It’s there for students who don’t want to go to adults, but they need to talk to somebody and so they go to because they can trust you.”

It’s through programs like Peer Helper that make Allison feel good.

“It’s a great feeling knowing that my peers and classmates can see me as a trustworthy person and they know they can talk to me,” Allison said. “I just like being able to help people.”

St. Charles counselor Lindsay Olson described Allison as a leader at the school who doesn’t let her upbringing have a bearing on how others see her.

“Allison is a sparkling ray of sunshine in the building, with a positive attitude and ready smile,” Olson said. “She is mature beyond her years and doesn’t seem to show how much she has going on internally on the outside.”