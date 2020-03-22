Above and Beyond: Rushford-Peterson High School's Vinnie Mason lives to make kids happy

“Vinnie and I sometimes joke about attitude when he first came here and how it’s changed from then to now,” Timm said. “Junior and senior year, the switch from Vinnie just doing ‘Vinnie’ things to looking at little kids and just being there for them as a big brother-type is amazing.”

Even when he was going through a rough time in his life, Vinnie made a name for himself by giving back to the youth football program by coaching flag football — something he has done each of his four years in high school.

As time went on, Vinnie made such a connection with those he coached that, when they would attend his varsity football games, he would go out of his way to go up to them, give them a high-five and a take a picture with them.

This didn’t just occur only when Vinnie was coming off a winning game, either; even when his team lost, he continued to extend the generosity by greeting the kids, a gesture so noteworthy that parents often comment on it with glee, Timm says.

On a particular Halloween, Timm also noted, a family came up to him and said that Vinnie had just given his football gloves from the previous season to one of their children.

Vinnie didn’t need to do it, he wasn’t told to do it; he just did it because he wanted to.