Above and Beyond: Houston High School's Jaden Abraham thrives with stability

Ten years ago in Florida, Jaden Abraham came back from school to find police officers and social workers surrounding the hotel room Jaden’s family was staying in.

He was taken into foster care that day. And he stayed there for about a year.

Jaden, 18, is the Winona Daily News Above and Beyond winner from Houston High School. He’s a student who is determined to leave the past in the past and instead work toward a comfortable future.

The day before Jaden was taken into foster care, he had been left with his siblings in a car while his dad’s girlfriend disappeared into a house. A little while later she came out crying and said she was going to call the cops, Jaden said.

Jaden explained it bluntly.

“They brought us to a drug deal,” Jaden said.

Jaden said he remembers it vividly, just as he remembers bouncing from one hotel to the next during his childhood.

After being taken from his dad and living in foster care for a year, Jaden’s mom Kristyna Jensen received custody in 2011 and flew to Florida to get him. It was awkward and strange at first, Jaden said. He hadn’t seen his mom or siblings since he was little and she was to suddenly become his guardian.