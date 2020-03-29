Above and Beyond: Assault doesn't define Cotter student

Finally in April 2016, a friend pulled her aside, intent on knowing what had happened that caused such a drastic change in her personality.

Kohner mustered the courage to say out loud what had happened. Kohner’s friend encouraged her to tell an adult -- and even went as far to say he would tell if she didn’t. So the next day she told her teacher.

At the time it was too much to face her parents. She was thankful when the Cotter High School principal and her teacher agreed to meet with her parents and explain what had happened.

“It was a relief,” she said. “It’s hard to share something like (that).”

The day of the meeting, Kohner stayed home and waited anxiously for her mother to return. When she finally saw her pull into the driveway, Kohner went outside to meet her. She waited until her mom stepped out and slowly closed the door.

“She gave me a hug and didn’t say anything,” Kohner recalled. “She just held me and we cried. She said no matter what she’d be there for me.”

Kohner would certainly need the support for the chapter that came after.

Soon after her parents were told, the family went to the police and thus began a long journey of court battles.

