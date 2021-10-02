'A wonderful experience': WAPS student representatives make a positive impact on board

The Winona Area Public Schools board continued its student board representative opportunity this year as it welcomed its third senior student since the start of the position.

So far, the board has been pleased with the impact the student representatives have made on the board and their discussions, especially as the student representatives connect with the student body and bring insight on what WAPS students truly want.

Nancy Denzer, WAPS board chair, said about the student board representatives so far, "Every one of them has just filled a unique role on the board.

"They've been very present and willing to sit at meetings. They've asked really good questions. We listen to them. Every one of them has just done a good job of representing the student body, so we're very pleased with them," Denzer said.

Michael Hanratty, WAPS board clerk who also directly advises the student representatives, had similar feelings about the position and the impact it has had.

"I think the fact that we have a student at the board table, I think does a lot of good," Hanratty said.

Hanratty feels that if the student representative wasn't sitting at the board table like any other member, then there wouldn't be as much of a positive impact coming from the position.

"Just the fact that the student's sitting there, it helps us when we're making choices and making decisions that affect students. It reminds us why we're there and that the decisions that we are making are important to the students," Hanratty said.

Hanratty said that having a student at the board table has been more beneficial than simply having students occasionally report to the board.

He also said that they provide an important perspective on decisions, because they are currently walking the halls of the schools, while the other board members have not done so as students in many years.

The impact of the student representative doesn't just stop at the board as a whole, though, as Hanratty also shared how it has impacted him personally.

"(The position) reminds me why I'm doing this," Hanratty said.

He shared that, like all school board members across the country, he is a part of the board because he cares about the students.

Hanratty said it's beneficial to "see how people think differently and how they're bringing different things to the table.

"It just reminds me how diverse our student body is and just how brilliant our youth are. And it's good to have that reminder every once in a while, of just how lucky we are as a community, to have the student body that we do. We have great kids that walk the halls of our schools, and to experience that by sitting next to him at the board table is just a wonderful experience for me," he said.

Denzer shared her hopes for the future of the student representative position include continuing to develop and grow the position, along with have the students create even closer connections with other students to gather their input.

Hanratty shared a similar thought, as he noted that there wasn't much guidance when the position was originally started so time has and will in the future allow for the position to continue developing to become better.

He also hopes that as students join the board in the future that there will be better orientations set up for them.

The student board representative position is held by a senior student each year, with this year's representative being Ella Skranka.

The board is currently searching for a junior student representative, who will observe Skranka in her position and eventually take over at the board table during their senior year.

