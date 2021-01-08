A trend with no end in sight: Enrollment continues to drop in Winona Area Public Schools district

One trend seems to have no end in sight in the Winona Area Public Schools district: Enrollment continues to decrease.

In an almost two-month period between November 5 and December 28, the district’s enrollment dropped by 28 students — 10 of those leaving just between Dec. 11 and Dec. 28.

The elementary schools’ enrollment has fluctuated only slightly during those two months, but in the end the Nov. 5 and Dec. 28 total were both at 795 students.

The middle school enrollment steadily dropped during that time period by nine students, going from 760 to 751 students.

As for the high school, a decline of 19 students was seen in the period, going from 932 to 913 students.

Overall, PreK-12’s enrollment has went from 2,487 students on Nov. 5 to 2,459 students on Dec. 28.

The Area Learning Center has gained a few students during that period though, as its enrollment was at 54 students on Nov. 5 and then 60 on Dec. 28.

Homeschooling in the community also saw an increase in the community during that almost two -onth period — going from 103 students on Nov. 5 to 110 on Dec. 28.