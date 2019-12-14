Annette Freiheit was welcomed into the Winona Area Public Schools district with an unanimous vote by the school board in May.
One semester in her new role as superintendent has passed. The choice seems to have still been the right one, at least in the eyes of Freiheit and other members of the community.
“Dr. Freiheit has brought to us a wealth of knowledge,” school board chair Nancy Denzer said.
“I am very pleased with the progress that she’s made in six months worth of time in understanding the system and also starting to look at where can we shift it so that we keep moving toward making progress for all students,” Denzer said.
She noted that Freiheit has worked to better understand the strengths of the district, along with where improvement could be made.
“I think (the district is) heading in the right direction,” Freiheit said.
Freiheit said one of her focuses has been adjusting the systems in place and straightening them out.
She’s also worked to connect with not only those who work and go to school in the district, but also the community as a whole.
“I have loved everything about being in Winona. It was an awesome move for myself. It has its challenges, but the staff has been so extremely welcoming,” Freiheit said.
“The community has been extremely welcoming and are encouraging me to be involved with things that are very important to our school district. So I feel a great amount of support. Our school board has been fantastic. They’ve been really providing me with leadership and direction as to what they want to see me doing. They’re really shifting to a focus on learning,” she said.
One way Freiheit has been able to connect with students and staff has been by regularly visiting the different buildings within the district, taking time to sit in on classes and doing activities, such as reading to students.
Winona Senior High School social studies teacher Linda Pfeilsticker shared that Freiheit has also visited classes to speak about policies, such as the dress code. She’s taken the time to receive feedback and hear the opinions of students about possible changes.
“She sees (the students) as people and as stakeholders, and that’s showing,” Pfeilsticker said.
“I think she’s been a great fit for us. She’s been extremely easy to work with and approachable. She really takes a sort of collaborative view of how we handle problems and how we really want to move forward in the future. I cannot think of a better start that I’ve had with a superintendent in a long time,” she said.
WSHS mathematics teacher Scott Halverson said that Freiheit has worked well with the Winona Education Association.
He also shared an example of how she’s connected with staff so far, as she helped with a book study that multiple high school staff members had joined together to do.
Halverson said that she’s been a great listener and has “been very intentional about being available.”
“She’s taking time to connect with the principals, but then also making sure she’s connecting with a wide array of staff members throughout the building,” Emily Cassellius, principal at Goodview Elementary School and the Winona Area Learning Center, said.
Cassellius said that Freiheit has taken time to connect with students also, including joining day care children for circle time.
“I think the first semester has been an incredibly successful one for her. Working with her, I feel a sense of hope that our district is moving forward in just a really positive direction,” she said.
Denzer said: “She’s surpassed any expectations that we had because she is very visible and very involved already in a short period of time.”
Denzer said that Freiheit has communicated with the school board very well and has been transparent.
Denzer said that she’s been impressed with how Freiheit has handles some of the errors that have occurred this semester with transportation and how she’s made it clear to the community that the problems are unacceptable and will be worked on.
Freiheit said that some of her favorite moments so far in the district have been attending student events such as plays, connecting with staff through opportunities like back to school workshops, and participating in community groups.
“I want to continue to build relationships with our students and our staff and our families and our community,” Freiheit said.
One of Freiheit’s goals as she starts her second semester is “continuing to build that sense of community within our school district, that whole organizational community feel for our students, our staff, our parents, that coming to school is a great place be. They feel welcome. They feel respected. And so we’ll continue to always address that.”
She said that she will continue focusing on the teaching and learning systems within the schools.
Freiheit also plans to continue “working with our finance manager to make sure we’re just creating a budget that really supports our students and the needs that they have.”
“I’ll just continue learning and getting things put in place so that as we springboard into the 20-21 school year, we’ve got a much clearer picture,” Freiheit said.
