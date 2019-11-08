The Winona Area Public Schools school board decided to table an action item about the possibility of using an app that would allow caretakers to track where their student’s bus is.
The board did not determine when the topic would be discussed again.
This pause in discussion will allow the board to gather more information about the FirstView app, especially information that would answer concerns originally brought up during the briefing last month.
During the meeting, WAPS Superintendent Dr. Annette Freiheit said that she believes it may be reasonable to wait until the next school year to start using the app, if it is eventually approved.
Reasons for this possible wait include allowing for more information to be gathered and for the app designers to work through possible issues that might be revealed in other school districts currently using the app.
