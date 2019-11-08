{{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Area Public Schools school board decided to table an action item about the possibility of using an app that would allow caretakers to track where their student’s bus is.

The board did not determine when the topic would be discussed again.

This pause in discussion will allow the board to gather more information about the FirstView app, especially information that would answer concerns originally brought up during the briefing last month.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

During the meeting, WAPS Superintendent Dr. Annette Freiheit said that she believes it may be reasonable to wait until the next school year to start using the app, if it is eventually approved.

Reasons for this possible wait include allowing for more information to be gathered and for the app designers to work through possible issues that might be revealed in other school districts currently using the app.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.