$200,000 gift to MSC Southeast designated to support Winona Area Learning Center graduates

“This gift is providing an incredible opportunity for our students. Our students know how much the staff at the Winona Area Learning Center care about and support them, but knowing they are recognized and supported by community members means so much to all of us — the students and staff,” said Emily Cassellius, principal, Winona Area Learning Center. “The entire staff at the WALC is grateful for this gift and the opportunities it will open up for our students.”

The Papenfuss Scholars Program will also fund the creation of a designated staff position at the college to serve as a student success advisor.

“There can be many barriers to success besides financial. Navigating the college experience can be a challenge in itself, and issues on the home front can interfere with making progress in school,” said Josiah Litant. “By having a person on staff who is dedicated to supporting these students, we will be able to help them all the way through, from enrollment to graduation.”

In addition to providing a stipend, the Papenfuss Scholars Program will offer emergency grants for students who find themselves in exceptionally difficult circumstances, such as the sudden loss of a job or car.