Eau Claire man dies after motorcycle accident in Buffalo County

An Eau Claire, Wisconsin, man died Wednesday after suffering what were initially believed to be minor injuries from a motorcycle crash in the town of Nelson.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Gary Engen, 50, was traveling northbound on County Highway D when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to lose control and roll several times.

Engen was reported to have suffered a broken leg, but when emergency crews arrived, Engen was said to have collapsed and was unable to be resuscitated.

The incident was reported about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

