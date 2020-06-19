You are the owner of this article.
Eau Claire man dies after motorcycle accident in Buffalo County
Eau Claire man dies after motorcycle accident in Buffalo County

An Eau Claire, Wisconsin, man died Wednesday after suffering what were initially believed to be minor injuries from a motorcycle crash in the town of Nelson.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Gary Engen, 50, was traveling northbound on County Highway D when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to lose control and roll several times.

Engen was reported to have suffered a broken leg, but when emergency crews arrived, Engen was said to have collapsed and was unable to be resuscitated.

The incident was reported about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

