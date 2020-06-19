Eau Claire man dies after motorcycle accident in Buffalo County

An Eau Claire, Wisconsin, man died Wednesday after suffering what were initially believed to be minor injuries from a motorcycle crash in the town of Nelson.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Gary Engen, 50, was traveling northbound on County Highway D when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to lose control and roll several times.
Engen was reported to have suffered a broken leg, but when emergency crews arrived, Engen was said to have collapsed and was unable to be resuscitated.
The incident was reported about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.
