Eagles set to soar in Wabasha throughout March

Was'aka, a 10-year-old bald eagle at the National Eagle Center, was discovered as a fledgling in Florida with large tumor growing over his left eye. After careful surgery to remove the tumor, Was'aka was left blind in his left eye, eliminating the possibility of living in the wild.
March is quickly approaching, which brings with it the chance to watch eagles soar up close in Wabasha.
The National Eagle Center’s annual SOAR with the Eagles festival kicks off March 7 and will have events all four weekends of the month.
Ed Hahn, marketing manager for the National Eagle Center, said, “(The festival) is the National Eagle Center experience magnified.”
With special exhibits and flying bird programs brought to the center from around the country, it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to experience moments many don’t experience in their daily lives.
During the programs, guests can expect to be within feet of eagles that soar above crowds. Hahn said these events are popular with visitors.
“It's one of those things that you don't get to see every day,” Hahn said.
This year’s presenters include World Bird Sanctuary, based in Missouri; Wings to Soar, based in Georgia; and Nature’s Educators, based in Colorado.
As for exhibits, visitors can expect a lineup including Midwest Peregrine, Quarry Hill Nature Center, the Genoa National Fish Hatchery and Whitewater State Park.
New this year will be the traveling exhibit “Elm Tree Stories.” Visitors will be able to share their personal nature-related stories in a recording booth. These stories will later be used as inspiration for art for future exhibits and may be featured in the National Heritage Project’s podcast.
Visitors also will be able to meet the resident eagle ambassadors.
“(The festival has) a really good atmosphere. People come with a lot of energy, they're excited. And it's just really fun to interact with those people and to help them to have a really good experience at the National Eagle Center,” Hahn said.
SOAR with the Eagles is a long standing tradition in Wabasha, allowing for visitors to learn about and have a greater appreciation for eagles and other raptors, while becoming more aware of environmental issues being faced.
The festival has similar roots to the center itself, Hahn said.
He said the center opened when eagles were facing endangerment in North America.
“(Wabasha) was one of the last places that people could come in the winter and reliably see bald eagles. That was at a time when seeing a bald eagle was a really big deal because their numbers had dwindled so far,” Hahn said.
March was a good time to experience the Mississippi River and to see the early migration of the eagles, Hahn said, which led to the annual festival.
Since its start, the festival has been beneficial for the local economy.
Each year, Hahn said, 10,000 to 12,000 people visit the festival, while also enjoying area restaurants, hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and other opportunities.
“Bringing that volume of visitors to the community, that’s a huge boon for the community as far as economic development,” Hahn said.
