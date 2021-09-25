Dunn County man seriously injured in ATV accident

A Dunn County man was severely injured Friday night in an ATV crash in Pepin County.

At 9:12 p.m. Sept. 24 the Pepin County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an ATV crash on Moritz Lane in rural Pepin County. Michael L Hollister, 52, of Eau Galle, stated he was attempting to retrieve a deer he harvested when he lost the brakes on his ATV and rolled into a deep ravine, according to the report. Hollister was alone at the time of the incident.

Due to the remote location and trouble locating Hollister, it took an extended amount of time to rescue him, the report notes. Hollister was transported to a hospital by Mayo One Helicopter with serious injuries. Hollister’s condition was not known at the time of the release Saturday afternoon.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Durand Ambulance and the Durand Fire Department.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

