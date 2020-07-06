Drowning victim from Thursday incident on Mississippi River identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Artravious Hakim Tyrek Finchis, 19, of Winona, Mississippi, was identified Monday as the victim of a drowning last week in the Mississippi River near Latsch Island.

Finchis drowned Thursday after jumping off of the Historic Wagon Bridge near Latsch Island and was said to have struggled staying above the water, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

After jumping, witnesses in the area said Finchis had managed to swim to a nearby wing dam before jumping back in the water. At this time, Finchis was seen struggling to stay above the surface and eventually went under, deputies said.

Responding agencies began a drag of the river and eventually found Finchis, who they attempted to perform live-saving measures on, but were unsuccessful and Finchis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding agencies included the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department, Winona Fire & Rescue, Winona Ambulance Services, Winona Dive & Rescue, Winona County Boat Patrol, Goodview Fire Department, Pickwick Fire Department and a Minnesota conservation officer.

