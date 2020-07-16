You are the owner of this article.
Driver killed in Trempealeau crash Thursday morning
A driver was killed Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau.

The driver — whose identity has not been released — was traveling on Hwy. 35 near Bemis Street at 4:43 a.m. when the vehicle collided with a truck.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation indicates the truck driver crossed the center line and struck the victim in a head-on collision.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Responding agencies include the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, Trempealeau Police Department, Trempealeau Fire and First Responders and Tri-State and Winona Ambulance.

The name of the truck driver is also being withheld at the present time.

