Driver hospitalized after crashing during chase with police

A driver was airlifted to Gundersen Health System early Tuesday after crashing his vehicle into a local business during a high-speed chase with police.

The incident was reported at 2:09 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Wilson streets, according to Winona police.

The driver was seen driving westbound on Broadway at approximately 44 mph in a 30-mph zone. An officer driving eastbound noticed the vehicle, pulled a U-turn and caught up to the vehicle.

At first, the driver pulled over to the side of Broadway and stopped, but sped off after the officer activated his emergency lights and began approaching the vehicle.

The officer gave chase with his sirens and emergency lights. Near South Baker Street, the officer reached 70 mph and noticed that the vehicle was not slowing down. At this time, the officer deactivated his lights and sirens and terminated the pursuit.

Despite ending the chase, the officer continued to drive westbound until he reached Sixth and Junctions streets, where he noticed a bystander pointing toward a business that had been crashed into.