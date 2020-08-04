You are the owner of this article.
Driver hospitalized after crashing during chase with police
Plumbers Mechanical Group damaged

The cost of the damage to Plumbers Mechanical Group has not been revealed, but the crash completely removed a portion of the business's exterior. 

A driver was airlifted to Gundersen Health System early Tuesday after crashing his vehicle into a local business during a high-speed chase with police.

The incident was reported at 2:09 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Wilson streets, according to Winona police.

The driver was seen driving westbound on Broadway at approximately 44 mph in a 30-mph zone. An officer driving eastbound noticed the vehicle, pulled a U-turn and caught up to the vehicle.

At first, the driver pulled over to the side of Broadway and stopped, but sped off after the officer activated his emergency lights and began approaching the vehicle.

The officer gave chase with his sirens and emergency lights. Near South Baker Street, the officer reached 70 mph and noticed that the vehicle was not slowing down. At this time, the officer deactivated his lights and sirens and terminated the pursuit.

Despite ending the chase, the officer continued to drive westbound until he reached Sixth and Junctions streets, where he noticed a bystander pointing toward a business that had been crashed into.

Upon arriving at the business — Plumbers Mechanical Group at 239 Junction St. — the officer found the driver unconscious and provided on-scene care until Winona Fire & Rescue and Winona Area Ambulance arrived.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to Winona Health, and later airlifted to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. The extent of the driver’s injuries were not made available, nor was the damage estimate to Plumbers Mechanical Group.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until contact can be made with his family.

