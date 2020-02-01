If wet conditions and milder temperatures persist, the Driftless Region is on track to have another spring of flooding, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Heavy rainfalls from this fall, frost and heavy snowfalls are contributing to the historic groundwater levels and Mississippi River flow levels, surmounting the previously record high from 1993.
The conditions are those typically seen in late spring, according to the Corps of Engineers, which warns that much of the Upper Mississippi region is on the path to major spring flooding, given the right future conditions.
It could start early, with the potential for rare winter flooding in cities along the Mississippi and its tributaries starting from Winona all the way to Guttenberg, Iowa, a roughly 100-mile stretch.
If the region sees a lot of rainfall this spring, or the snow melts too quickly — especially in the northern areas near the Mississippi River — it would be the perfect formula for floods.
But the National Weather Service says that it's still too early to tell whether those conditions will reveal themselves in the next coming months, or exactly how powerful they might be.
"Ultimately, it comes down to what are the precipitation trends we will see," said John Wetenkamp, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, adding that a first spring flood outlook will be released on Feb, 13, giving more concrete predictions for flooding and its severity.
Reports from the NWS indicate a roughly 96% chance of at least minor flooding in Winona.
Ice dams in particular are impacting the potential for flooding, blocking the Mississippi River's normal flow and sending water over the banks.
Ice dams form when irregular temperatures cause ice to accumulate in unstable ways. Because of these, and their eventual melting, the Army Corps of Engineers will have difficulties actively monitoring the river water levels.
So what is the best-case scenario? Little rain and a "perfect thaw."
"We really dodged a bullet in our area last year," Wetenkamp said, saying the minimal rain and gradual temperature increase saved the region from drastic floods last spring.
Communities should still be on alert, regardless of the uncertainty, said Patrick Moes, the public affairs official with the Army Corps of Engineers.
"I've been with the Corps here in St. Paul for 10 years, and I've never sent out a news release in January," Moes said of the uncharacteristic early flood warning. "It's definitely shaping up to be something that people in the region need to be more aware of."
The Corps urges community members to begin working with local officials so they can be prepared and can ask for help sooner if flooding conditions arise.
Addressing national disasters happens first at local levels, Moes said, and then moves up the ladder, going through counties, then states, and finally federal assistance. The sooner local help can be executed and exhausted, the sooner more help can come.
"What you don't want is to just wait," said Dan Fasching, the water manager for the Upper Mississippi River with the Corps. "All I can say now is that this year seems to be unique."
Communities are already beginning to prepare for the potential flooding.
The city of La Crosse has already began pumping excess water in the area, according to officials, who say they're following the city's "normal checklist," but have a heightened sense of concern because of the wetter conditions.
"Right now it's all about probability and potential. There's no forecast that floods are coming," said Bernie Lenz, the utility manager for the city of La Crosse.
"The fact that the river is so high right now is another concern," he added. "To be this high this early is pretty unheard of."
But with flooding becoming more common in the area, cities are struggling to come up with long-term solutions.
Flooding in the Driftless Region has been setting and breaking records consistently in recent years, and some communities are still playing catch-up and beginning to fall behind on repairs and preparation.
On La Crosse's North Side, homeowners have been pumping water out of their yards during flood season for years. But this winter has been different.
A time when they are usually pump-free, they have now been pumping continuously through the winter months, some say even since April.
"It wasn't unusual to have a pump run for a short time, but there were always breaks," said Barb Janssen, Common Council representative for District 3. She said residents in her district have been running at least one pump, sometimes two, to remove excess water in their yards. Problems like mold and collapsing walls are persisting, and the water isn't going anywhere.
"All of your life is being impacted," she said. "We haven't seen any signs that this water level, the tables, are coming down."
Janssen said the pressure is on the city to come up with new solutions, and this spring's impending threat of more floods will put even more on.
"That should be enough to give everybody a push to come up with a long-term mitigation plan," she said. "This is not the time to be kicking the can down the road."
Residents who experience flooding or fear they might should reach out to their city officials and planning department to map out their options in the event of flooding.
"It's a team effort; we need everyone to be vigilant," Moes said. "The river this year is unforgiving."
