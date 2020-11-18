Dr. Sarah Lallaman: Is it strep: To test or not to test?

Think about this when you or your child wakes up with a sore throat, does your brain start the questioning process? It could be strep throat, right? Oh wait, isn’t a sore throat also a common sign of COVID-19? What about mono? Maybe the babysitter had mono. But then you remember daycare had a case of hand foot and mouth last week too. Then you start wondering if maybe you should go in and get the whole family tested for strep throat, just to be sure, right?

As healthcare professionals, this is a story my colleagues and I hear quite often. It is our job to sort out all of the details, do a close physical exam and perform the appropriate tests to determine how to get the best outcome for you or your loved ones.

When it comes to strep throat, it seems like it should be pretty straight forward, right? If you have a sore throat, you do the test and if it is positive you should take antibiotics and soon you will feel better. Well, it would be nice if it was that simple. Because we get so many questions about this, I thought it would be helpful to try to explain why it isn’t as clear cut as it seems. At Winona Health, we strive to provide high quality care based on sound medical advice and recommendations.