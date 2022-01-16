Dr. Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest: The Great Reconsidering

At Minnesota State College Southeast, given our mission to provide education for employment, skill enhancement, retraining and transfer to meet the needs of learners and our communities, I have been following the news from a different viewpoint in a new role as Dean of Faculty and Academic Operations.

In many news headlines the past few months, 2021 was labeled the Year of The Great Resignation. Even more dramatically, a Forbes magazine article this past July described the pattern of people leaving their jobs as “The Big Quit.” Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index reported last March more than 40% of the global workforce were considering leaving their current employment, only one of the unprecedented statistics of what a CNN story this past week termed “a labor market revolution.” But much of this rhetoric seems to me to be marked by extreme negativity, seeking to assign blame for this phenomenon instead of understanding it.

As a former professor of communication studies who loves examining rhetoric, I would like to suggest we reframe these discussions so they sound more like the ones many of us are having among our friends and colleagues — and call this the time of The Great Reconsidering. Of course, very real and troubling social and economic issues are part of this phenomenon; layoffs, health insecurity, pandemic child care needs, employee unhappiness, and mental health issues are certainly some of the reasons for these changes. But isn’t there something more?

The changes we have undergone in the ways we do work have disconnected us in some ways, but reconnected us in others. We have become more open to sharing our sorrows, our screens (with cats and children!), and our vulnerability. And, in the same story mentioned earlier, CNN also reported the vast majority of the people who have left the workforce in the past two years are older Americans accelerating their retirement and reconsidering their work/life balance. I also believe some people are not retiring permanently but are simply stepping out of the overwhelming currents of their careers to think about how life could be different. About how they could be different.

For many educators, this has the potential to be both exciting and transformational. We live to serve. We live to help guide others. We live to mentor learners to find what means most to them, and discover the paths that will bring them to a place in life where they are centered, happy, fulfilled and joyful.

Yes, this is exciting, transformational — and exhausting.

In guiding those who seek our help during The Great Reconsidering, the challenges will be considerable. We will need to rethink what we do, why we do it, and for whom we do it. We will need to work closely with our K-12 colleagues to create guided, equitable, inclusive pathways for learning that open many different doors to higher education. We will need to talk with employers in many fields to determine how we can help their long-term employees gain new skills and competencies to find rewards and make progress in their work rather than simply walk away.

We will need to reach out to those who have already walked away from their previous careers and offer them opportunities to explore new possibilities. And we will need to balance the needs of learners across up to five generations (traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials, and Gen Zers) as we design the delivery of the education we are going to provide in response to these emerging conversations.

We will, as always, be short of the ideal resources we need to do the work. We will counsel, console, create, and collaborate until we reach the breaking point of compassion fatigue – not just once, but again and again. But, to quote Hadley Richardson Hemingway (who inspired much of her husband Ernest’s early work), “Who are we, anyway?” We are teachers. We prepare people for a future we will never see, for jobs that don’t yet exist, and for a lifetime of learning.

So, as we enter this new year and what it brings us to reconsider — new opportunities, new connections, new possibilities, new ways to do the job we have — I think of the words writer Erica Jong gave her venturesome heroine Isadora Wing — “How nice. I get to keep starting my life over and over.” During The Great Reconsidering, I am hopeful we can find innovative, meaningful ways to help those who are considering doing the same.

Dr. Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest is Dean of Faculty and Academic Operations at Minnesota State Southeast.

