Dr. Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest joins administration of Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State College Southeast has announced the appointment of Dr. Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest as Dean of Faculty and Academic Operations.

In this role, she works with faculty in liberal arts and sciences as well as career and technical programs on student success, assessment, quality improvement, articulation agreements, accreditation/certification, course and curriculum development, online education, performance evaluation, and professional development.

“Dr. Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest not only brings deep experience as a faculty member and administrator, she also brings a focus on student success which supports the culture of MSC Southeast,” said Chad Dull, Vice President of Student Success.

“I am delighted to be fully engaged in supporting the mission, vision, and values of MSC Southeast, where I am finding among faculty, staff, and students true ‘passion for compassion’ in all we do,” said Dr. Rahoi-Gilchrest.

Dr. Rahoi-Gilchrest comes to MSC Southeast with 13 years of experience in higher education administration and management and more than 25 years of experience in teaching graduate and undergraduate courses. She is a recognized expert in Quality Matters online education and the author of numerous academic publications.

From 2000-2021, she held a number of faculty and leadership positions at Winona State University, most recently serving as the Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts. Prior to that appointment, Dr. Rahoi-Gilchrest had served for three years as the interim associate dean and taught in Healthcare and Leadership Administration as well as in Communication Studies.

She began her career in higher education at Ohio University in 1995 and has since taught at University of Missouri – St. Louis; Norwegian Business School (BI), Oslo, Norway; Saint Mary’s University, Winona; and the University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand.

Dr. Rahoi-Gilchrest earned a B.A. in Organizational Communication and Public Relations at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and both a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in Interpersonal Communication (now Communication Studies) at Ohio University.

