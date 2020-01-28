{{featured_button_text}}

The Downtown Strategic Plan for Winona has been unveiled and with it a testament to maintaining the city’s integrity while also ushering in a new era.

The last time the city did a plan similar to this was in 2007.

According to the 2020 plan’s opening acknowledgements, city leaders found there was a newfound necessity to see how Winona could welcome and embrace change while maintaining its strong values and history.

Director of community development Lucy McMartin said the new plan was also proposed because of the increase of development and redevelopment activity in the downtown area.

NOSH Scratch Kitchen

102 Walnut Street is among the many properties that are being redeveloped in downtown Winona, and is currently being fitted to house NOSH Scratch Kitchen 
Main Square Development

The Main Square Development takes the place of the property that once held Hardees, and is nearing completion 

“With all of these projects happening, part of the idea is to identify strategies to keep some of those public and private partnerships moving ahead,” McMartin said.

Lucy McMartin mug

McMartin

A major development being looked at is additional green space and the beautification of downtown Winona, McMartin said.

“Keeping it clean, green and neat is a priority,” McMartin said.

Other elements being looked at are the continued improvements being made to Levee Park, the riverfront, infrastructure and parking.

“Sense of place” is another element being studied, which includes wayfinding signage, and identifying public parking.

Perhaps the most important part of the plan is criteria that a future project would have to follow in order to be sustainable, environmentally sound, financially feasible and in compliance with Winona’s identity.

With all that is planned and currently being worked on, McMartin expressed excitement for the future of Winona.

“I think it’s an exciting and great time for downtown Winona,” McMartin said. “I think that having a plan and format for moving forward will help continue to get things done downtown — these public and private partnerships and more development and redevelopment.”

Through Jan. 31, the city will be accepting feedback on the Downtown Strategic Plan and input can be submitted on the city’s website.

