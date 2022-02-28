'Double Your Donation' to support Ready Set School in March

Everyone deserves a strong start to school. Help Ready Set School give that to low-income families here in Winona by donating to Ready Set School in March to “Double Your Donation” with the help of Peerless Chain.

“We are grateful to Peerless Chain for partnering with us to support Winona County children and families. This match will be used toward our 2022 voucher program. With rising inflation, we are expecting a higher-than-normal need as families grapple with increased costs of necessities,” shares Ready Set School Director Mandi Olson.

Ready Set School provides Winona County K-12 students access to supplies and clothing for the beginning of school. Last year, 785 students were given vouchers worth $70 each.

“Peerless is proud to support the efforts of Ready Set School with this donation. We take pride in strengthening our students’ education and creating opportunities for every student’s success!” George Kosidowski, president of Peerless Chain.

The Double Your Donation Challenge runs March 1 to March 31. Donations received will be doubled up to $5,000 total. Donations can be mailed to 111 Riverfront Suite 2E Winona, MN 55987 or made online at www.readysetschoolwinona.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0