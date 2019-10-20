Jovy Rockey, owner of the Jovy Rockey Jewelry Studio and Gallery, and the River Arts Alliance will host an “October Schmooze” from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Ed’s Bar, 252 E. Third St.
Jovy will speak about her efforts to bring people together by hosting “Meet Up” nights, stressing the importance of mutual support among artists, and finding resources and opportunities and promoting local arts.
Discussion and questions will be encouraged on the topic of continuing to transform the local community into one that supports local arts and culture.
The River Arts Alliance will provide snacks, and beverages may be purchased at the bar.
For more information about the Alliance, visit riverartsalliance.org.
