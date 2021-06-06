DISCOVER La Crosse, Winona and Chippewa Falls areas have long brewery histories

The La Crosse, Winona and Chippewa Falls areas have long been known for brewing beer, a tradition that began in the mid-19th century and continues today.

Likewise, Wisconsin has a long brewing history, with its earliest breweries dating to the 1830s and with the industry’s growth often linked to the increased settlement of German immigrants in the state, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

“From its early days, Wisconsin has had a great number of immigrants settle here,” said Randy Hughes, who retired in 2019 as brewmaster at the City Brewery in La Crosse. He had been brewmaster at that brewery, which until 1999 operated as the G. Heileman Brewery, since 1995 and had worked there since 1978. Today, he is a part-time consultant for the brewing industry, including City Brewing Co.

“German, Polish, Irish, Norwegians, and once they got here they wanted a taste of the old country to remind them of home,” Hughes said. “Breweries began to pop up all over the state. Each brewed beer styles from their native countries.