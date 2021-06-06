 Skip to main content
DISCOVER: Golf popularity growing, plenty of options in region
DISCOVER: Golf popularity growing, plenty of options in region

Kaleb Lycke watches his tee shot

Central/Logan senior Kaleb Lycke watches his tee shot on the 10th hole at the La Crosse Country Club during Wednesday's WIAA Division 1 regional in Onalaska.

 ERIC LEE La Crosse Tribune

If there was a sport or activity able to withstand the COVID-19 pandemic, it was golf.

Courses were right there among the first businesses implementing regulations in order to bring customers on site during a time of lockdown, and they seemed to flourish because of it.

That effort allowed the popularity of a sport that has been played in the La Crosse area for more than 100 years to continue growing through nine- and 18-hole course and public and private courses scattered throughout the Coulee Region.

One draw to golf is the fact that it is something that people of all ages can do, meaning it can be a lifelong activity for those who learn to play while young. It's also generally a game that is played in a pleasant open space with a nice view to enjoy simultaneously.

Golf lends itself to destination vacations, shorter driving distances for a nice morning or afternoon away or the familiar home course that is a daily or weekly visit. It's something to do alone, with friends or with strangers looking for playing partners.

From the La Crosse Country Club and Forest Hills Golf Club in La Crosse to The Bridges Golf Course in Winona to Lake Wissota Golf and Events and Lake Hallie Golf Club in Chippewa Falls and the many of courses in between, options to play are plentiful.

