DISCOVER: Community favorites-- ideas for local adventures

An urban experience that is often overlooked is Kayaking! The waters of the Black River from the Onalaska spillway to the northside and over to French Island are perfect for beginner kayakers as well as the experienced. These waters are mostly calm, especially in Richmond Bay where you can rent kayaks to try for the first time. If you are looking to relax this summer, the cool water is the perfect place to be where the fish will jump, and you are sure to see many eagles.

There is also more to do than just paddle while out on the water. Along the way, you or the kids will find several beaches to rest and splash in. Personally, one of my favorite afternoon activities is to kayak to one of the many waterside restaurants we have for a bite to eat and to hear the live music playing outdoors. Those ready for a longer paddle can head to Riverside Park for Moon Tunes or paddle around Pettibone Island. And if you are looking to get away from urban views there are miles of quiet backwaters surrounding us including a Heron rookery on the east channel of the Mississippi that can be accessed when the water is high. Quietly padding below hundreds of nests 3-4 feet in diameter while listening to the Herons almost deafening prehistoric sounds is an experience you will not soon forget.