Diocese of Winona-Rochester reaches settlement with victims of clergy sexual abuse
John Quinn

Bishop John Quinn speaks during the Mass of Elevation at Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka in September 2012. 

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester on Wednesday reached a $21.5 million settlement with the Creditors’ Committee representing 145 survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

Most Rev. John M. Quinn, Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, expressed a hope that victims of abuse can begin to heal as a result of the settlement.

“We must never forget the tragic anguish caused by individuals who abused their power and positions of authority,” Quinn said. “We must stay vigilant in our unwavering commitment to protect the youth in our Diocese who rely on priests, deacons, religious and lay people to keep them safe and provide for their spiritual care.”

The settlement includes a resolution of claims against the parishes, schools and other Catholic entities within the Diocese. It will also allow the Diocese to submit a Plan of Reorganization to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for approval as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Additional proceeds from the settlement can also provide for certain insurance companies that represented the Diocese in the 1960s and 1970s. In other words, additional compensation may be recovered from claims that are still unresolved from that time period.

The Diocese said in a release Wednesday that it has conducted over 44,000 background checks since the implementation of its safe environment program, and that 16,000 clergy, teachers and volunteers have completed VIRTUS safe environment training.

“On behalf of the Diocese, I want to express my sincere apology to all those who have been affected by sexual abuse in our Diocese,” Quinn added. “I pledge my continuing commitment to ensure that this terrible chapter in the history of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester never happens again.”

Questions regarding the settlement or the Plan of Reorganization for the Diocese of Winona-Rochester can be forwarded to Very Rev. William D. Thompson, Vicar General, at reorg-plan@dowr.org or 507-858-1263.

