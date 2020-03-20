You are the owner of this article.
Diocese of Winona-Rochester cancels all weekday, Sunday masses amid COVID-19 concerns
Diocese of Winona-Rochester cancels all weekday, Sunday masses amid COVID-19 concerns

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester has canceled all Sunday and weekday Masses until at least May 15 amid quickly increasing COVID-19 concerns. Members of the diocese are dispensed from attending Mass during this time.

Bishop John M. Quinn said it was one of the hardest decisions he’s ever had to make, according to a statement from the diocese. It was determined to be a way to help prevent the spread of the disease, though.

John Quinn

Diocese of Winona Bishop John Quinn speaks during a press conference in 2014, releasing an abuse summary of details surrounding priests who have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse.  "(I) learned how painful the wounds of abuse are ... they do not go away," Quinn said.

Priests will continue to offer a private daily Mass and the churches will be open for prayer.

Sacramental options will still be available for individuals.

Small groups of family members will continue to be able to attend funerals, baptisms and weddings at the churches.

Quinn recommends people to instead listen to Masses on the radio or watch them on television.

The Diocese contains 107 parishes in the area and is headquartered in Winona.

