You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Diabetes education program to be held at Winona Health
0 comments

Diabetes education program to be held at Winona Health

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Health's next Diabetes Education program will be 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. beginning March 3 at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.

Led by Theresa Hoyles, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, the program provides a supportive environment that allows for an engaging discussion about diabetes. Participants are welcome to bring a family member or other support person.

Insurance will be billed for this program. Those who need assistance determining whether insurance covers the program should contact their insurance provider or visit Winona Health’s Patient Resource Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Patient Resource Center is on the first floor of the clinic.

Those interested in additional details may call 507-457-4521. For more information about this and other wellness programs, visit winonahealth.org/wellness.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News