Diabetes education program to be held at Winona Health

Winona Health's next Diabetes Education program will be 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. beginning March 3 at Winona Health, 855 Mankato Ave., Winona.

Led by Theresa Hoyles, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, the program provides a supportive environment that allows for an engaging discussion about diabetes. Participants are welcome to bring a family member or other support person.

Insurance will be billed for this program. Those who need assistance determining whether insurance covers the program should contact their insurance provider or visit Winona Health’s Patient Resource Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Patient Resource Center is on the first floor of the clinic.

Those interested in additional details may call 507-457-4521. For more information about this and other wellness programs, visit winonahealth.org/wellness.

