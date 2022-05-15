Detour begins Monday for East Lake Boulevard and Sugar Loaf Road off Hwy 43 in Winona

Motorists in Winona are reminded that access to East Lake Boulevard and Sugar Loaf Road from Highway 43/Homer Road will be closed, as well as through traffic on East Lake Boulevard, beginning Monday, May 16, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT’s contractor, Hoffman Construction Co., will start the process of building the Highway 61/Highway 43 roundabout and a portion of East Lake Boulevard will be closed and detoured through July. The closed portion of East Lake Boulevard is from Edina Reality to Highway 43/Homer Road. Motorists will be detoured this way:

Use Huff Avenue at Highway 61 to reach residences, businesses and destinations along East Lake Boulevard.

Use Sugar Loaf Road at Highway 43, west of Home Road to reach residences, businesses and destinations along Sugar Loaf Road.

This is part of the reconstruction of Highway 43 between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. Additionally, city utilities will be updated under the road. The project includes adding roundabouts at Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street.

Weather permitting, work will proceed north on Highway 43 on the west side (the side where Winona Health is located) beginning on May 25. Construction is scheduled to run through early November.

Motorists can expect traffic delays during construction because of the volume of traffic that typically drives through this corridor. During construction, travel lanes will be reduced on Highway 61 and Highway 43. Three major cross streets (Bruski Drive, Frontenac Drive and Riverbend Road) will be closed one at a time. Temporary traffic signals will be in place along the route during construction.

