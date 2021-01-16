Design contest for 2021 Steamboat Days Festival opens entries

The Winona Steamboat Days Festival Association is excited to invite all Winona School District 861 students to participate in the 2021 Steamboat Days button design contest.
Visa gift cards will be given in addition to the other prizes listed below: 1st Place: $200 2nd Place: $100 3rd Place: $50.
The first-place winner will also receive a plaque with their winning design, a ride in the Steamboat Days Grande Parade, a personalized button to wear during steamboat days, a t-shirt with the design on it, glasses, and carnival armbands for the family (maximum 5). In addition to the gift cards, the 2nd place will receive 4 carnival armbands; and the 3rd place will receive 2 carnival armbands. In addition, the 1st place student’s art class will receive a box of Bloedow’s donuts for the celebration.
All entries must meet the criteria listed below and must be submitted by Thursday, February 11.
Button Design criteria:
- Button design must be round.
- Maximum 3 colors not including background
- Date of the celebration must be on the button (June 16 –20, 2021)
- “Winona Steamboat Days” and “74th Annual” must be on the button
- Button must contain at least one of the following: steamboat, carnival/ferris wheel, fireworks, paddlewheel
- Designs must be submitted on an 8.5 x 11 sheet of white paper with the design in color (template provided)
- On the back of the template, we ask that the student include: first and last name, school, grade, parent’s name, and home phone number.
- Open to 5th thru 12th grade Winona-area students only.
All entries become the property of the Winona Steamboat Days Festival Association.
Please mail designs Winona Steamboat Days, PO Box 745, Winona, MN 55987. Or drop off to Monica Hennessy Mohan, Steamboat Days Button Chair, at the Winona City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, or to Pam Simon at Leighton Broadcasting Studios, 752 Bluffview Circle.
Steamboat Days 2021 is June 16 – 20, 2021.