In response to the winter-storm warning issued by the National Weather Service for southeastern Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a notice to drivers who are considering traveling during the storm.
By Saturday evening, roughly 4-9 inches of snow is expected to accumulate, as well as a mix of snow and freezing rain. The National Weather Service predicts areas of blowing and drifting snow, with the northern area of Interstate 90 expected to be hit the most significantly.
Mike Dougherty, District 6 community director of public engagement and communications, said those who are considering driving in the predicted conditions should be vigilant.
“People should really look ahead,” Dougherty said. “When the snow starts, that’s going to create some visibility issues … It’s just determining the importance of the trip.”
Dougherty said those who need to travel should plan on driving slow and expect a longer travel time, and to have a cold weather kit in case of an emergency.
You have free articles remaining.
Motorists can call 511 or visit 511mn.org before their commute to check on road conditions, as well as see snowplow and traffic cameras if they log onto the website.
Something to remember, Dougherty said, is that Interstate 90 does not have a lot of trees, which means that drifting and blowing snow might be worse than other areas.
While snowplows will be out from the beginning of the storm until the end, that does not mean the roads will be clear, Dougherty said.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation recommends that drivers turn their headlights on while driving and be sure to have their seatbelts on. Cruise control should be turned off, speeds should be slow and drivers should keep a distance of 10 car lengths behind a plow.
The department also advises against driving in a snow cloud and to stay behind a plow, as the road behind them is safer to drive on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.